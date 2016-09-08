Psychicbread reunite for Wirksworth Festival gig

Favourites of BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction – Psychicbread are reforming to play a hometown date as part of the Wirksworth Festival.

Their highly original sound mixes hypnotic beats, piano, guitar and flute - all played to underscore and empower the vivid poetry of Mark Gwynne Jones. The effect is a soundscaping of words more akin to new musical theatre.

The band who tuned the tension wires of the river bridge at Bakewell (before the padlocks appeared!) then played the bridge as an instrument for a BBC broadcast, will stage their first public concert since the death of drummer John ‘Beano’ Thorne in 2012. The evening pays tribute to John while showcasing new compositions that continue to draw on a vein of poetry and music described as ‘evocative, surreal and seriously entertaining’.

Mark Gwynne Jones, Deb Rose, Nick the Hat and newcomer Alex Ivanov will take to the stage to re-kindle the magic when Psychicbread play Wirksworth Town Hall on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £5 to £10. To book, call 01629 824393.