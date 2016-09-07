Queensryche reign in Steel City venue

Playing only three small UK dates may be a surprise to some but Queensryche sadly don’t have the pulling power they once had.

That said, Sheffield’s Corporation was full as this enduring fivesome hit off their 14-song set with Guardian, taken from their latest long-player Condition Human, Mindcrime and Best I Can, which seemed to please one and all.

The line-up may have two newer members since their 80s’ glory days, namely frontman Todd La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren but they both looked very relaxed and at ease, with vocalist Todd sounding very similar to original singer Geoff Tate.

Replacing a founder band member who has given 30 years’ service and who fronts the unit is a daunting task but Todd did do a sterling job, was in fine voice and showed great confidence. So were long-time mainstays Michael Wilton on guitar, Scott Rockenfield on the drums and Eddie Jackson on bass, proving that the 30 odd million record sales they’ve amassed hasn’t been a fluke.

For such a small show, production was pretty good. Queensryche knocked out tunes from across their repertoire, which at present count is 14 studio albums plus best ofs and live recordings.

Naturally, huge cheers erupted for Empire, Queen Of The Reign, and Jet City Woman, a song I’d not heard in years and I still can’t it get out of my head.

With the encore including the classic Eyes Of A Stranger Queensryche bid us good night.

Yes, the show may have been short due to Sheffield’s Corporation having a club night running straight after the show, but hey, the crowd loved it.