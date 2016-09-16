Rock with laughter to Christian’s songs

A comedian who uses improvisations, sharp wit, guitar skills and vocal mimicry to target histrionic rock bands will be heading a fun-packed night.

Christian Reilly started playing guitar and singing for Anerican comic Rich Hall back in 1999. He has since gone on to be a regular guest on Richard Herring’s That Was Then, This Is Now and win the Spirit of the Fringe Award at Edinburgh Festival.

He headlines at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel tonight (Thursday, September 29) where he will be supported by reigning UK PUn Championship winner Masai Graham and radio station host Jay Islaam.