VIDEO: Take This have the wow factor at Double Take Festival

Musicians and singers made a big noise in the big top as Bakewell hosted its first tribute band festival.

The next best thing to Take That and Oasis were the hits of the day as ten hours of live music pumped out at the town’s showground.

Fans lapped up the sounds of Take This, running through 25 years of hits by Gary Barlow and co, and Oas-is whose frontman gave it plenty of Liam Gallagher attitude.

Headliners Yellow aired the hits of Coldplay in one of the best displays of musicianship of the festival, a Pet Shop Boys tribute act reflected the varying stages of the duo’s career by changing hats, Paramore (or less) travelled from Southampton to rock the teatime spot and Foo 5ighters revved up the early afternoon revellers before heading off to play in Leicester.

Homegrown band The Twisted - composed of 15-year-old pupils at Lady Manners School - kicked off the festival at lunchtime with a batch of rock covers including Sweet Child of Mine and I Predict A Riot.

The variety of acts and brilliant sound, lighting and organisation were the highlights of the Double Take festival.

The only downbeat was the lack of support, with just a dozen spectators at the start and double that number at the end. Only Take This and Oas-is took the audience number into triple figures.

Derbyshire - you missed a treat.