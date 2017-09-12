Andy Kershaw shares tales of Bob Dylan and Rolling Stones

Broadcasting royalty Andy Kershaw will share tales of adventure, life and rock ‘n’ roll as one of the stars of this year’s New Mills Festival.

Andy shared a cramped office with John Peel, was Billy Bragg’s driver roadie and tour manager and wrote interesting messages on parasols for the Rolling Stones.

From Jimi Hendrix to Keith Richards, and Johnny Marr to Bob Dylan, Andy has tales to tell that will take you on a helter skelter tour of his many adventures.

He reported on the Rwandan genocide and for the BBC on three civil wars.

Catch the stories of his amazing career at New Mills School on Saturday, September 16. He will also be signing copies of his critically acclaimed book, No Off Switch.

For more details, visit www.newmillsfestival.co.uk