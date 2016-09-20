Art Out Loud literary festival returns to Chatsworth

A major literary festival will draw big-name speakers to Chatsworth this weekend.

Key names at Art Out Loud include artists Jenny Saville and Maggi Hambling, curator Julia Peyton-Jones, historian and diarist Sir Roy Strong, the illustrator of the Horrible Histories children’s books, Martin Brown, and the potter and designer Emma Bridgewater.

They will be among 20 other artists, curators and writers contributing to this second festival.

The Duke of Devonshire said: “We will hear from artists, curators and writers who share a passion for art. We hope all attendees, whether new or returning, young or old, will enjoy the beautiful surroundings of our home at Chatsworth and will leave us feeling inspired”.

Key themes to be explored at Art Out Loud include: an examination of the artist’s process (Jenny Saville, Maggi Hambling); how East meets West in art (artist Edmund de Waal and author Peter Frankopan); the importance of design in buildings and objects - and what we should do with historic buildings (Deyan Sudjic, Amanda Levete, Anna Keay) and the role of the curator in bringing art to life (Julia Peyton-Jones, Sir Roy Strong, Nick Cullinan, Per Rumberg).

The festival will also examine the ways in which art and culture are thriving in the north of England. Maria Balshaw, director of Manchester’s Whitworth Gallery, explains why it’s ‘Not so Grim Up North’ and husband and wife team Emma Bridgewater and Matthew Rice discuss their flourishing Stoke-on-Trent ceramics business.

Art Out Loud is working in partnership with The Serpentine Galleries to hold Build your own Pavilion workshops for children aged 8-14. Schools will be invited to attend a design and build workshop on Friday, September 23, and older pupils will join Jenny Saville’s talk entitled Beyond the Human Body on the same day.

The celebration will include an exhibition to mark 25 years of the Peak District Artisans collective; A Gift for Eleonora, a performance piece in Chatsworth’s Victorian Theatre; and the introduction of festival events for children.

Art Out Loud runs from September 23 to 25.