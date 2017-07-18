Bags of fun in store at Sheldon Day 2017

Sheldon Day 2017 is to be held on Saturday, July 22, at 1pm.

Down the main village street, there will be cakes, jams and other produce, plus you can enjoy cream teas in the Village Hall, as well as splat-the-rat and other fun games.

You can also enjoy the usual stalls like plants, books and bric-brac.

Below the pub there is the ever-popular chocolate tombola and bottle darts, as well as the Grand Raffle and many other stalls.

Don’t forget the get your tennis balls for the Great Ball Run at 4.30pm, when 300 balls are released down the village street.

The Ashbourne Brass Band is being welcomed back and they will be accompanying the afternoon outside the pub, and also the very popular Magic Show at 2.45pm.

There will be a flower show in the church and a delicious barbecue and hog roast in the main street, as well as ice creams on sale.

The poultry show, produce tent and dog show will be on the playing field again, along with more vintage cars and tractors than ever before.

There is also a mini-farm again, where organisers are hoping to have a few more exciting and different animals this year. The Egg Throwing competition (quickly becoming the most popular event of all) will also be happening in the main area of the field, and don’t forget the Coconut Shy and the Welly Wanging in the field.

This year, thanks to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, organisers are also hoping to have the first family Bee Walk around the village, with an expert from the Pollinating the Peak project. There will be a Bumblebee stall where you can find out when the walks are happening during the afternoon.

Parking is at the top of the village near the bus stop. Please access the village from the top (west) end of the main street.