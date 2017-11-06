Belper venue hosts screening of new documentary

Kunst Gallery Belper hosts a screening on November 12 of the documentary The Ballad of Shirley Collins.

The Old Nail Shed, Campbell Street, in Belper, is the venue for the film’s East Midlands premiere.

Shirley Collins was at the epicentre of the folkmusic revival during the 1960s and 70s, before a vocal disorder robbed her of her unique singing voice.

Granted intimate access to recording sessions for her first new album in almost four decades, and making adventurous use of a motherlode of seminal archive audio, The Ballad of Shirley Collins chronicles one woman’s gallant battle to rise phoenix-like from long silent ashes.

Preceding the screening will be a musical performance by Mrs Pilgrimm - aka Sophie Williams - an artist working out of Northampton. Having collaborated with many musicians during the past 20 years - including Tim Harries, Lou Barlow & Michael Rother - she is best known for her beguiling solo sets where she has developed a unique and personal approach to combining the cello, voice and looping. Sophie was also instrumental in the film happening and performs on the Shirley Inspired album which was part of the Kickstarter campaign for the project.

For more, see https://www.facebook.com/events/707700852738411/?ti=cl&__mref=mb