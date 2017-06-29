Big screen fun at rugby club in August

QUAD in Derby will be presenting two outdoor film screenings at Derby Rugby Club, based Darley Abbey, in August.

Dirty Dancing (12A) will be screening on Friday, August 25.

The coming-of-age film turns 30 this year and this celebratory outdoor screening will be followed by spectacular fireworks. Drama, music and romance are the order of the day in Dirty Dancing as Frances “Baby” Houseman spends summer in a holiday camp and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

Family adventure movie The Goonies (12A) will be screening on Saturday, August 26. A classic ‘80s comedy, The Goonies follows a gang of misfit kids as they stumble upon a treasure map and head off on an adventure.

Both screenings take place at Derby Rugby Club, on Haslam’s Lane in Darley Abbey, Derby. Doors will be open from 6.30pm both evenings and the estimated start time is 8.40pm, or approximately 30 minutes after sunset. There will be free parking on site.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing: 30th Anniversary Celebration are £18 (including fireworks). An ‘early bird’ ticket price of £16 is available until July 1.

Tickets for The Goonies are £13. For young people aged under 12 tickets are £9. ‘

An ‘early bird’ ticket price of £11 (adults), and £7 ‘for those aged under 12, is available until July 1. Tickets for those aged under five years are free.

There is also a group ticket offer, for groups of 8 or more, the early bird price will be available to buy online or at QUAD Box Office until the Thursday before the screening. This group offer is not available from the venue on the night of the film screening.

For more information on films, venues or to book tickets, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or go to: http://bit.ly/thirtydancing / http://bit.ly/gooniesopenair