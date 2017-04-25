Bridge the Gap exhibition returns to city

Artcore is delighted to be working in partnership with Derby Museums for the second Art Attachment Bridge the Gap exhibition.

Derby-based community arts organisation, Artcore will be showcasing new works by artists in residence Tracey Meek and Sonia Barrett.

The work has been inspired and produced during their residency at Artcore.

The two talented artists have interrogated the museum collection and produced a thought provoking body of work in response. Their interventional pieces have enlivened two areas of the museum, changing the dynamic of the space to encourage new perspectives.

Tracey’s work reflects her sharp wit with her illustrative style transcending 2 dimensions. Her playful cascade of penguins can be seen in the Landscape gallery.

Sonia’s poignant response explores and challenges the Linnaeus classification system and is nestled within the emerging World Cultures gallery.

Art Attachments is an umbrella project that supports artists by offering opportunities for professional and artistic development.

The Bridge the Gap programme offers artists the opportunity to create new work through a residency programme, along with the additional support to develop their practice.

The exhibition continues until 14th May

Art Attachments is an Arts Council Funded project that supports artists by offering opportunities for professional and artistic development. The Bridge the Gap programme offers artists the opportunity to create new work through a residency programme, along with the additional support to develop their practice.

Artcore is a visual arts charity with a group of professional artists working within communities locally, nationally and internationally. They endeavour to operate as a cultural hub; fuelling active engagement for a diverse range of communities in Derby, East Midlands and beyond.

Artcore’s long-term objective is to use arts and crafts as a vehicle to strengthen community cohesion, educate, raise awareness and provide a platform for development.