Coronation Street star Liz Dawn dies

Actress Liz Dawn, best known for playing Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street, has died.

She was 77.

Liz first appeared in Coronation Street in 1974, and went on to become one of the show's most popular characters alongside her on-screen husband Jack, played by Bill Tarmey.

She was diagnosed with emphysema in 2004, and asked to be written out of the soap in 2007.

Other TV roles have included Open All Hours, Crown Court and Z Cars.