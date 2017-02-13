Enjoy some Medieval Mayhem at Bolsover Castle

Families who are looking for something to keep the children entertained during the first half term of 2017 need look no further than Bolsover Castle.

This February half-term the English Heritage property will be taken over by Medieval Mayhem, an exciting event running daily from February 13-17, where little ones will get to step back in time into medieval history.

Squire games will take place in the Riding School and the castle’s young visitors will get to meet Sir Cuss for their training as they learn how to become a noble knight.

Activities and games will test their courage and skill as Sir Cuss puts children through their paces, and have-a-go field games will be available throughout the day for them to test their newly acquired talents.

Cate Milton, London & East Events Manager at English Heritage, said: “It’s come around quickly but the first half term of 2017 is almost upon us. For those looking for something different to do with the children this half term, Medieval Mayhem promises to be a fun activity for them to enjoy with a range of games, activities and squire training.”

As well as the event there’s plenty more to see and do at Bolsover Castle; families can pick up an interactive multi-media guide as the explore the site, play dress up in the Riding House or Little Castle, or children can let off some steam in the wooden outdoor play area – with a slide and wooden battlements and towers, it’s just like a mini Bolsover Castle.

Medieval Mayhem runs from 11am-3pm, February 13-17, with Squire Games taking place in the riding house at 11am, 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm.

For more information and admissions prices visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover.