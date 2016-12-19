Festive film fun at Derby’s QUAD

QUAD in Derby has plenty of festive screening in the run-up to the big day.

It’s A Wonderful Life is set on Christmas Eve when Clarence, the guardian angel, is assigned to convince the desperate George Bailey (James Stewart) not to take his own life. When George decides he is worth more dead than alive, it’s up to Clarence to help him realise how many lives his good deeds have touched. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) screens at QUAD from December 17-24. Cinema ticket prices are £8.20 and £7 for concessions.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the animated story of Jack Skellington, king of Halloween town, who is bored with the same old spooks and scares each year. After he discovers ‘Christmas Town’ he decides to undertake a mammoth task: to gather the bats, ghouls and goblins of Halloween Town and get them to help him do Christmas……The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) screens daily for ‘Cine Kids’ from December 16-24.

The Muppet Christmas Carol features an all-singing cast of The Muppets in a fun re-telling of the Dickens classic, with Michael Caine as Scrooge. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) screens for Cine Kids from December 21-24.

Cine Kids screenings are part of QUAD’s Family Friendly Cinema programme. All tickets are £3.50 for Cine Kids Club members, Cine Kids family membership is free and available at QUAD Box office. Cine Kids screenings take place daily during weekends and school holidays, non-Cine Kids members are also welcome, regular QUAD Cinema ticket prices apply. http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/cine-kids/ck--the-nightmare-before-christmas--pg-.aspx

Derby theatre group The Lost Boys and QUAD present a new spin on Dicken’s classic tale in a family friendly production of A Christmas Carol. Lost Boys bring their unique style to Dickens’ ghost story, enhanced by digital cinema technology. Join Scrooge on his journey to redemption in this special one off event. Lost Boys & QUAD Present: A Christmas Carol takes place in QUAD on December 21 at 7pm. Tickets are £9 for adults and £7 for concessions, Family tickets (two adults plus two children) are £25.

QUAD will be open on Boxing Day, screening the new Star Wars film: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A). Dates and screening times are listed on the QUAD website.

Over Christmas QUAD will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and there will be reduced opening times (11am–8pm) on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

For more information on events or screenings or to book tickets call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606 or visit www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons