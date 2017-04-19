Film review: Fast & Furious 8

With its ridiculous stunts and cheesy moral code, the Fast & Furious franchise has never taken itself too seriously, writes Natalie Stendall.

Its cheeky, self-referential gags, gleeful disregard of plot holes and flippant short term-memory set it apart from the self-important action movies that try to hoodwink us with their clever but equally silly twists.

Now the franchise’s long time screenwriter Chris Morgan gives the cast their funniest dialogue yet.

Verbal sparring between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is worth the ticket price alone, while the one-liners from Tyrese Gibson’s funny-man, Roman, inch the franchise closer to action-comedy territory.

There’s plenty here for fans to get excited about as the street racing crew’s patriarch Dom (Vin Diesel) is enticed into acts of international terrorism by a violent femme fatale (Charlize Theron). Of course nothing is quite as it seems.

Could Dom really betray his life-long commitment to the ‘family’? The bombshell answer is thoroughly convincing.

Meanwhile, Fast 7’s villain, Deckard (Jason Statham), makes a controversial return as a fully-fledged member of the crew.

Director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) shifts Fast 8 away from the hand-to-hand fight sequences that stifled the previous instalment, refocussing on the epic car chases that define the franchise.

To that end, Fast 8 is bigger and more absurd. Think zombie cars and nuclear submarines.

Gray manages to tap into contemporary fears about autonomous vehicles with satisfying irreverence and frivolity. The resulting sequences are spectacular and exhilarating but the emphasis on technology shortchanges Theron who’s left shouting instructions at a hacker. Rapid cutaways to the villain’s lair rarely create the suspense they intend: it’s simply not very exciting to watch someone typing.

It’s a minor flaw in action sequences this huge and, in any case, Vin Diesel’s Dom operates as the film’s most interesting and complicated villain.

As its tagline announces, Fast 8 opens up ‘new roads ahead’ reminding us why the franchise is here to stay. A barrage of gags, exotic locations and monumental car chases, along with the best baby cameo you’re likely to see all year, make it the most entertaining instalment yet.

4/5