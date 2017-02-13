Half-term fun for youngsters at Chatsworth

Children will be transported to a Wild West-themed adventure at Chatsworth Farmyard and Adventure Playground this half-term, with a variety of rootin’ tootin’ activities on offer for young explorers.

It will also be the first chance to use the new Bird Hide which looks out from the paddock to specially created naturalistic feeding areas in Stand Wood.

Designed by local architects and built by local craftsman, it will also include interpretation boards to help visitors identify the birds.

Over the last year, farmyard staff have been feeding wild birds to attract them to the area, with 18 species identified so far, including pheasants.

The bravest cowboys and cowgirls will be able to venture through Tin Can Alley and get up close with some famous Wild West critters including snakes and spiders, before hopping on a trailer ride through the park. Subject to weather conditions, the trailer ride will operate between 11am and 3pm every day.

After taking on the creatures and bandits of the Wild Wild West, children will be able to let off steam in the adventure playground and explore the farmyard to meet ponies, lambs and piglets among all the farmyard favourites.

When it’s time to head back to the saloon, there will be hot food and drinks available for purchase in the cafe on site; or take advantage of the dedicated picnic room.

The Farmyard and Adventure Playground are open February 11-26 from 10.30am-4.30pm (last admission 3.30pm). Tickets are priced at £6 per person; £22 per family (2 adults and up to three children).

Chatsworth house, garden and farmyard open for the new season on March 25. For more information and ticketing options, visit www.chatsworth.org

Photo by Simon Broadhead