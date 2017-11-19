Orton film celebrates its anniversary in QUAD screening

Prick Up Your Ears is Stephen Frears’s 1987 biopic of the British playwright Joe Orton, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

It can be seen in a screening at Derby QUAD on Friday, November 24.

Based on the diaries of Orton, the film tells the tragic story of Orton (played by Gary Oldman) and his older lover Kenneth Halliwell. Both are desperate for acclaim but it is the younger writer Orton that is shot to fame after his enormously successful plays Entertaining Mr Sloane and Loot hit the London Stage.

Prick Up Your Ears (certificate 18) screens in QUAD at 8.30pm.

Tickets for any of the screenings are £8.20 or £7.00 concessions and can be booked by calling QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or online at http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/film

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons