Sci-fi event with festive flavour at Derby’s QUAD

Sledge-Lit is a day of horror, fantasy and science-fiction with a festive flavour at QUAD in Derby.

Offering a mix of panel discussions, workshops, readings and interviews, the event is to be held on Saturday, November 25.

This year’s line-up of authors includes Alison Littlewood, Claire North and Sarah Pinborough. Sledge-Lit takes place from 10am to 6pm. Tickets are £25 from https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/events/sledge-lit-3.aspx

You can find more information at www.derbyquad.co.uk, or by calling QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

