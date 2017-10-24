See Ugly Duckling kids’ ballet when it comes to area

Northern Ballet’s original pioneering ballet for children, Ugly Duckling, is to return to stages across the country with an extensive tour throughout spring 2018. The production will run from May to June 2018, visiting more than 20 theatres, including Buxton Opera House on May 26, Derby Theatre on May 31, and Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 5.

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling tells the story of a lonely duckling, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet follows her journey as she comes to learn that she was beautiful all along. It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling was the first of the company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Tortoise & the Hare and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Ugly Duckling is choreographed by Northern Ballet leading soloist Dreda Blow and former Northern Ballet dancer Sebastian Loe. It features set designs by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, costumes by Julie Anderson and music arranged by John Longstaff, which will be performed live at every venue by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of Short Ballets for Small People, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Ugly Duckling back to audiences across the country next spring.

“Our children’s ballets are created with the needs of our audience in mind and as such are short, captivating and uplifting, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family. As the very first of our short ballet collection, we are excited Ugly Duckling is now returning to enchant even more children and their families.”

For more on the Buxton, Derby and Mansfield dates, call 01298 72190, 01332 593939 or 01623 633133 respectively.