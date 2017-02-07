See weekend of Japanese classics on the big screen at QUAD in Derby

Nine new films from Japan will be screening at QUAD in Derby over the weekend of February 10-12.

The weekend of films will also include a Q&A with one of the Japanese directors and a free Sake talk and tasting event.

Taking inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s famous quote “Life is a desire, not a meaning”, the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2017 features an introduction to Japanese cinema through the theme of “desires, hopes and impulses”. Presenting films by both established and young, up-and-coming directors, animation, documentary and classics, the nine films have not previously been shown in the UK. This year’s programme promises to not only entertain but also provide a vivid insight into what drives human actions.

All films are in Japanese with English subtitles. Cinema tickets are £8.20, £7 concessions. A pass is also available for all nine films priced at £50, £45 concessions or £28 for those aged 16 – 25. For more information or to book tickets, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or see www.derbyquad.co.uk/the-japan-foundation-touring-film-programme-2017.aspx

As part of the weekend there will be a Sake talk and tasting event. Rie Yoshitake from Sake Samurai will be in QUAD to give a short talk on the history of the traditional Japanese rice wine which will also include a chance to taste a sample. Sake Samurai works to protect sake and Japanese traditions at home as well as promoting them internationally. The free Sake talk and Tasting event will take place in QUAD Digital studio from 5:30pm on Friday, February 10. Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

There will also be a chance to enter a prize draw to win a trip for two to Kyoto, Japan. The winner shall be chosen randomly from those who see the film Lady Maiko at QUAD and also during the Japan Foundation tour. For full details on this prize draw please visit: http://www.jpf-film.org.uk/win-a-trip-to-kyoto-japan