Sharp shooters head for Gulliver’s Kingdom

NERF blasters were top of many children’s wish lists last Christmas. Now Gulliver’s Kingdom at Matlock Bath is inviting them to show off their sharp-shooting skills in its official NERF Zone.

This popular indoor attraction will be open during the school half-term holidays from February 11-19.

It is the perfect place for children over the age of six to test out their newly acquired NERF skills. This officially licenced NERF Zone, with genuine NERF equipment, challenges kids to use their blasting skills in the target range under the tuition of a NERF warrior. Once they’ve honed their aim, they take to the combat zone in an exhilarating NERF battle.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “Our NERF Zone has been incredibly busy during the grey, damp weekends of January as families with bored kids to entertain have turned to us for help.

“Now we’re looking forward to offering families some half-term fun in the warm, dry comforts of this indoor attraction. One-hour sessions in our NERF Zone are so much fun as youngsters battle it out in the NERF arena - it’s up to the parents if they join in too, or simply relax with a coffee in our viewing area!”

The Gulliver’s NERF Zone in Matlock Bath is open from 10am to 6pm every day of the February half-term holidays. A one-hour session costs £7 per person.

Sessions can be booked online at www.nerfzone.co.uk, or by calling the Gully’s Hotline on 01925 444888.