Sharpen your claws for Catfight

Prepare to sink your claws into Catfight, a brutal and darkly hilarious film which will be released on DVD and digital download on April 24.

The film stars Anne Heche as a struggling artist and Sandra Oh as a wealthy housewife. The pair were friends at college but their paths have not crossed since. When they find themselves attending the same event, their verbal pleasantries soon take a turn, leading to an all-out brawl and all- consuming rivalry.

that will keep these two locked in combat for years.

There are supporting appearances from Alicia Silverstone as Ashley’s lesbian love interest, and Dylan Baker playing an overworked coma doctor.