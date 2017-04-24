Silver screen events galore as Derby Film Festival returns

The fourth edition of Derby Film Festival runs at QUAD in the city centre from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, May 7.

The ten-day programme features guests, special events and film previews, selection of new international film-makers, films curated around the theme of Habitat, plus a selection of films by Director David Lynch.

Derby arts centre Quad Photo by Graham Lucas Commons

Special events include The Phantom Of The Opera screening with live organ accompaniment at Derby Cathedral, and A Tribute to QUAD Patron Sir John Hurt.

Special guests include Nottingham-born actor Michael Jayston will discuss his long career in film and television which has included playing roles as diverse as Macbeth, Charles Dickens, Shylock and Tsar Nicholas, plus appearances in TV shows including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Doctor Who.

There will also be a visit by director and producer Alan J.W. Bell, whose long career at the BBC included being producer and director for episodes of Michael Palin’s much-loved Ripping Yarns and the TV series Douglas Adams’s The Hitch Hiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

Novelist and writer M. R Carey will discuss writing the novel and screenplay adaptation of hit zombie thriller The Girl With All The Gifts.

Fantastiq Festival takes place in QUAD from Friday, April 28, to Monday, May 1, the full list of screenings and events are available on the Derby Film Festival website.

Walls Of Progress: The History Of Street Art event is a screening and panel discussion around Graffiti and the Street Art movement with Baby J of Baby People, Dilk from Montana Shop Nottingham, Derby Graffiti Artist Sire, and Nottingham Street Artist Tim Onga.

The event also includes a screening of the film Wall Writers, which explores early graffiti writing, the creators and pioneers of the culture before artists like Banksy became household names. Walls Of Progress: The History Of Street Art (12A) panel discussion and film screening takes place in QUAD on Friday, April 28, at 6pm. Tickets are £7.50, £6.50 concessions.

A one-off screening of the classic silent film The Phantom Of The Opera takes place at Derby Cathedral with live accompaniment by Donald Mackenzie, organist of the Odeon Leicester Square. It is on Saturday, April 29, doors open at 7:pm. Tickets are £13 and £11 concessions.

A fun exploration into the history of slapstick comedy, from Charlie Chaplin, Jacques Tati, Laurel & Hardy, to Monty Python, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore will be performed by Derby’s The Lost Boys. A Punchy History of Slapstick! takes place in QUAD on Wednesday, May 3, at 6.15pm, the event includes a screening of Eric Sykes’s classic comedy The Plank (U). Tickets are £7.50, £6.50 concessions.

Sir John Hurt was a Derbyshire native who had his first experiences of cinema in Derby. Sir John became patron of QUAD in 2008 and his support was both unflinching and rooted in a desire for everyone in the area to have a chance to experience inspiring cinema and film-related events.

After Sir John’s sad passing earlier this year, QUAD wanted to celebrate his stellar career and links to Derbyshire.

To do this, his widow Anwen will be at Derby Film Festival on Sunday, May 7, to speak about his links to Derbyshire and lifelong devotion to charitable work falling outside the spotlight of mainstream cinema.

There will also be an illustrated talk on his illustrious acting career and there will be an official renaming of QUAD’s Cinema One as the Sir John Hurt Cinema.

This will be followed by a screening of one of Sir John’s final films, The Journey (Certificate TBC) in which he plays the head of MI5 as Unionist leader Ian Paisley and former IRA leader Martin McGuinness must find a way to work together when appointed leader and deputy leader of Northern Ireland.

Full film screening and event listings for Derby Film Festival are available to view on the website at www.derbyfilmfestival.co.uk

Tickets can be booked by calling 01332 290606.

Photos by Graham Lucas Commons