VIDEO: Northern Ballet tours Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Award-winning Northern Ballet is on tour with an enchanting production for children.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is its latest in the company’s Short Ballets for Small People, providing the perfect opportunity for children to experience ballet, music and theatre for the first time.

The show will be staged at Buxton Opera House on April 26 at 2pm and 4pm and lasts approximately 40 minutes.

Northern Ballet’s credits include sell-out performances and hugely successful CBeebies adaptations, including Ugly Duckling and Tortoise & the Hare.

Tickets for Goldilocks and the Three Bears cost £8 and £6. Contact 01298 72090 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk