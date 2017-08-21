Award-winning comics back in town

Comedy duo The Kagools will make a triumphant return to town after winning awards at Buxton Fringe for two years on the trot. They won best family show in 2015 and best comedy show in 2016. While they may be wordless, The Kagools are far from being quiet, with spontaneous silliness which is suitable for all the family. Their current show, Tutti, which visits the Pavilion Arts Centre on September 3, is packed with big tricks, high flicks and a unicorn. Under the hoods are Nicola Wilkinson and Claire Ford who are both actresses. Nicola is also a comedian and voiceover artist. She reached the finals of TV’s So You Think You Are Funny and New Act of the Year. Claire is a film-maker and character comedian.
Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk Photo by Rosie Collins
