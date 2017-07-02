Award-winning pianist at Buxton Festival

Ukranian-born pianist Dinara Klinton will be showcasing her talents at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on July 19.

Multi award-winner Dinara has appeared at international events such as the Rheingau Music Festival, the Aldeburgh Proms and the Cheltenham festival. She has performed at the Royal Festival Hall, Cadogan Hall, London; Tchaikovsky concert hall in Moscow and Warsaw Philharmonic. Dinara has worked with many orchestras including The Philharmonic Orchestra, Lucerne Symphony Orchestra and the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her playing has been broadcast on radio and television in Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Italy and France.

At her concert in Buxton, Dinara will play Beethoven’s Sonata No 28 and Lizst’s Etude 1, 4, 9 and 10.

The performance starts at 1.30pm. Tickets £10 (adult), £8 (child). Contact 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk Photo by Emil Matveev