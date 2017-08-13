Barlow Carnival celebrates 60 years

Have your say

Barlow Carnival is celebrating its diamond jubilee this week.

There will be a scarecrow trail, flower festivals and well dressings among the events which run from Auguyst 16 to 20.

The highlight of festivities will be carnival day on Saturday, August 19, with a parade of floats leaving Springfield Road at 2pm and heading for the recreation ground where there will be maypole dancing, stalls and classic cars.

For more details: www.barlowcarnival.co.uk