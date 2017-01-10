Be a ranger for the day at Hardwick Hall

Here’s your chance to get a bird’s-eye view of the work involved in keeping the estate of a tourist attraction in tip-top condition.

Hardwick Hall is inviting people to be a ranger for the day on January 18.

Join the experts as they work to clear the woodland of snowberry and rhododendron then enjoy tea and cake arouind the campfire.

Wannabe rangers should wear hardy shoes and plenty of layers.

An Elizabethan country house, Hardwick Hall was the home of Bess of Hardwick who was the richest woman in England after Elizabeth I.

Tickets to the ranger for a day event are £5 per person. To book or for further information, call 01246 858400