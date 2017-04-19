Bearded Theory festival tickets up for grabs

Seasick Steve, Madness, Skunk Anansie and Slaves will headline the Bearded Theory Spring Gathering in Derbyshire — and you could be there for free thanks to this easy-to-enter competition.

We have joined forces with the organiser to secure a pair of adult weekend tickets, including car parking or National Express coach travel, for the award-winning family festival at Catton Hall from May 25 to 28.

Read on to find out how you could be in with a chance of winning this prize, which is worth more than £230!

Festival organiser Steve Blount said: “We are hugely excited to be welcoming Seasick Steve to Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2017. Along with our other headliners Madness, Skunk Anansie and Slaves - not to mention more than 100 other acts over six stages - we believe this is without a doubt the strongest line up we have ever put together.”

Cast, Reverend & The Makers, Wheatus, Dreadzone and The Selecter are among big names to play at this year’s festival.

Skunk Anansie, fronted by the legendary Skin, will be the first female-fronted band to headline Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering.

The band said: “Stoked to be headlining Friday at Bearded Theory. This festival is crazy good and we are looking forward to smashing it.”

Punk duo Slaves will share the Friday night headline spot.

Seasick Steve tops the Saturday night line-up. Since rising to prominence as a solo artist a decade ago, he has frequently appeared in the album charts.

Madness, one of the UK’s best loved bands, have achieved more than 20 chart hit singles and many of these will be on the playlist when the Nutty Boys headline Sunday night at Bearded Theory.

Festival favourites Dreadzone top the Thursday night line-up, guaranteed to get revellers in the party spirit.

An adult standard weekend camping ticket (age 17+) costs £110.25; teen weekend camping ticket (12-16 years) £57.75; child (ages seven-to-11) £26.25; toddlers, free admission. To book visit http://beardedtheory.seetickets.com/event/bearded-theory-2017/catton-hall-derbyshire/1018108?/tickets/

But to be in with a chance of winning tickets for free, answer this question:

Bearded Theory Spring Gathering takes place at which country house in Derbyshire?

Email the answer, marking Bearded in the subject bar, with your name, age, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

nEntries close on May 1, 2017. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. For terms and conditions see tis website.