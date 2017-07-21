Beautiful blend of song and piano

Have your say

Roderick Williams sang Franz Schubert’s song cycle Die Schone Mullerin (The Miller’s Beautiful Daughter), accompanied by Iain Burnside on the piano at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre.

This tale of hopeless young love was beautifully conveyed by Roderick’s rich baritone and he sang with great sensitivity.

The piano music is beautiful too with the rippling stream as a constant presence in the music. These two accomplished musicians made the most of the interweaving of voice and piano in this richly varied song cycle.

The performance was received with great enthusiasm by the audience at this concert which formed part of Buxton International Festival.