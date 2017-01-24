Ben Miles heads Bourbon and Blues night at Matlock pub

Rock/blues powerhouse Ben Miles has supported the likes of Dr Feelgood and The Pretty Things.

This week he launches a new venture in a Derbyshire pub.

Ben has been booked to play at the first Bourbon and Blues night hosted at the Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

The pub has teamed up with the organisers of Matlock Bath Music Festival in the event which promises to showcase the talents of the area’s blues artists.

You can catch Ben playing on January 27. Doors open at 6.30pm with the music starting at 7pm.

To complement the blues there will be an extensive range of bourbon whiskeys, and an array of themed dishes available.

For further information check out www.remarkablehare.co.uk and www.benmilesrocks.com.