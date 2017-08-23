Bold knights do battle at Bolsover Castle

Feel the heat of the contest as magnificent knights on horseback clash at the greatest event of medieval England.

Bolsover Castle is hosting a grand medieval joust on August 27 and 28. Cheer on your favourite in this battle of bravery and honour.

Soak up the medieval way of life in the encampments and be entertained by the naughty court jester while your budding young knights test their strength in the field. Tickets £14.30 (adult), £12.80 (concessions), £8.60 (child), £37.20 (family). English Heritage members: £3.50 (adult), £3.10 (concessions), £2.10 (children), £9.10 (family).

For more details, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover