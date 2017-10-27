Bonfire night will be a cracker

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the skies above Chesterfield.

This fantastic event, which will includes a funfair and music, takes place at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, on November 5.

Sam Lavery, a former contestant on X Factor, will be among the entertainers. The music starts at 5.30pm with Peak FM’s stage show at 6pm warming up the crowd for the fireworks show at 7pm.

The gates will open from 4pm. Entry is £2, Make sure you have the correct money as change cannot be given. There is free admission for under 5s.

Chesterfield fireworks extravaganza is organised by the borough council. Call (01246) 345777

The garden of Chatsworth House will host a fireworks display and family entertainment on November 4 and 5 from 6pm.

Enjoy live music, dancing, circus performers and face painting for little ones, as well as a bonfire and fireworks.

There will be hog roasts, jacket potatoes, churros, sweet treats, mulled wine and cider.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children. To check availability, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/bonfire-and-fireworks.

Carsington and Hopton’s bonfire display on November 5 starts at 7pm with a display for young children and the main display at 7.30pm.

Ticket, if bought in advance from Miners pub, Carsington or Carsington Sports and Leisure are £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s. On the night it’s £6 for adults and £3 for under 16s.