Brass and voices in afternoon concert

An afternoon of music and song will feature the Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Brass Band and the Honey Belles Ladies Choir.

The concert takes place at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, October 22, at 2pm.

Admission £8 and £6 (concessions). Tickets 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre, tel. 345777, online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/393042; email: iccbbmedia@gmail.com or call 07944 224538,