Calling wannabe X Factor hopefuls

Fancy your chances on X Factor?

An open mic/audition night will be held at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on February 8.

The X Factor’s production team and film crew will be in attendance.

There are limited time slots available for people age 16+ by that date.

One song only, either acapella, with backing track or your own instrument.

A short filmed interview by the production team may also be required on the night which starts at 6.30pm.

For further details, contact Niki Stephenson via messenger on the Real Time Live Facebook page with your name, age and phone number.