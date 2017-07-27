Catch The Blues Revue in Clowne this weekend

The Blues Revue have a live date at Clowne Rock & Blues Club.
The group is combination of members of the Bakerlight Blues Band, Mag 7 and Maison Rouge.
Founded in 2015 they play a brand of blues, rock, funk and soul that spans American and British influences played by experienced musicians with a genuine love of the genre.
The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, July 30.
Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk
