Cathedral concert for Derby Bach Choir

Derby Bach Choir, accompanied by Derventio Brass, will perform Rutter’s Gloria in Derby Cathedral.

The concert, on November 18 at 7.30pm, will include a selection of music composed for voices and brass by Montiverdi, Shutz, Bruckner and Parry. Tickets are priced at £20, £16 (concessions), £5 (students), under 16s free, available from Foulds Music Shop, Derby, choir members or visit www.derbybachchoir.co.uk