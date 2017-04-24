Chatsworth International Horse Trials tickets up for grabs

Courage and determination from riders around the world will be once again be in evidence across three days of thrilling action at the Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials.

We are offering you the chance to get in on the action - with a family ticket up for grabs which will give four people free entry on the Saturday of the three-day event.

With the course upgraded by the former top event and Olympic rider Ian Stark, there will be the chance to see awe-inspiring action at close quarters from May 12 to 14.

Alongside the top quality equestrian action drawing in an international field featuring elite British riders, organisers have lined up even more family friendly attractions.

Competition highlights include the first leg of the Event Rider Masters Series, back for the second year, as well elegant dressage, thrilling cross country and the chance to see the stars of the future in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse four and five-year-old classes.

Upping the action on the opening day, the popular Eventing Challenge is back. Held in a grass arena at Queen Mary’s Bower, the riders must complete a show jumping course before taking on the cross-country fences against the clock.

Fun attractions around the park include the Pony Club Mounted Games and Scurry Driving, where horse and carriage fly around an obstacle course at top speed. Children can even get a ride in a cart pulled along by the Newfoundland Rescue Bear Dogs. Mullinscote Gun Dog Display, Paws for Thought and have-a-go dog agility displays, the Hound Parade and The Sheep Show, featuring some real woolly characters, all combine to bring the countryside to life for the visitor.

A new interactive circus skills workshop will give everyone the chance to have a go at juggling, spinning a diabolo, walking on cup stilts, balancing on wobble boards or playing with hula hoops.

Pottery painting for all the family is another new addition this year.

There is an advanced booking discount available online until May 9, 2017. Adult prices start at £10 per day; child prices start at £4 per day for under 14s, under 5s are free. All ticket types include admission to the event and car parking.

For more information, visit www.chatsworth.org/horse-trials

To win a family ticket to the horse trials on Saturday, May 13, tell us at which stately home hosts the event. Send your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Horse in subject line, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk.

Entries close on May 4, 2017. Normal competition rules apply and are available on this newspaper’s website. The editor’s decision is final.