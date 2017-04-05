Checkmate! Chess the musical heads for Hasland

Inspirations Theatre Company are in final rehearsals for their production of acclaimed musical Chess.

The show, written by Tim Rice with music by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaues, contains the songs ‘One Night In Bangkok’ and ‘I Know Him So Well’.

This show develops the ancient and distinguished game of chess into a metaphor for romantic rivalries and east-west political intrigue. Set during the Cold War period of the 1980s the principle pawns form a love triangle - the loutish American Grand Master, the earnest Russian champion and the Hungarian-English female chess second who arrives at the international championships with the American but falls for the Russian.

From the Tyrol to Thailand the players, lovers, politicians, CIA and KGB make their moves to the pulse of this monumental rock score.

Chess runs at Hasland Playhouse from April 11 to 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 (plus booking fee). Contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/inspotheatre