Chesterfield College students launch comedy musical

Students from Chesterfield College are gearing up for the opening performance of their latest show.

Their performing arts company is staging the comedy musical Made in Dagenham at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, this week.

A group of female workers at Ford’s Dagenham plant go on strike to fight inequality of pay for women.

With catchy tunes, a strong narrative and feisty female protagonists fleshing out a series of true events that reshaped workers’ rights in Britain, this show is sure to win the hearts of its audience.

Made in Dagenham runs at the Pomegranate Theatre tonight (Tuesday, April 4) at 7.30pm and 2pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (April 5).

Tickets £13. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk