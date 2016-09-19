Chesterfield G&S Society to stage Iolanthe

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will present Iolanthe at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre from October 5 to 8.

Iolanthe, which makes fun of the political and legal establishment of the time, is packed with wonderful melodies and humour that remains topical to this day.

After being recalled from exile for marrying a mortal, Iolanthe reveals to her fairy sisters that she has a son, Strephon, who is in love withPhyllis, the ward of the Lord Chancellor. Unfortunately for Strephon, the Lord Chancellor and the entire House of Peers also have designs on Phyllis and resolve to thwart his marriage plans.

Two former members of the society’s youth academy, Laura Watkin and Nathan Blood, play Phyllis and Strephon, with Judith Hill as Fairy Queen, Stephen Godward as Lord Chancellor and Julie Currey as Iolanthe.

Nic Wilson will direct Iolanthe with musical director Andrew Marples taking charge of the orchestra.