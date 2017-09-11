Climbing, boat rides and magic at Tapton Lock Festival

Families will have plenty of entertainment to enjoy at the Tapton Lock Festival in Chesterfield.

The two-day festival, running on September 16 and 17, will include a climbing wall, story telling, canoes, boat rides and film screenings.

High spots of Saturday’s programme will be the Barmy Professor Magic Show, Unison Choir and Chesterfield Canal Young Photographer Awards. Sunday’s line-up includes Bolsover Poetry Group and Ashover Brass Band.

Attractions on both days include The Amazing Flycycle Adventure and Junction Arts Drop in Art Workshop. The fun runs from 11am to 4pm each day of the festival and entry is free.

This is the fifth year of the festival which is organised by Junction Arts

For more details, call 01629 533020.