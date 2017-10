Carnival are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

More than 20 years ago there was a band called Carnival of Thieves but then people left.

They were replaced by Joolz, Johnny FD and Harris and now there is The Carnival.

Many jaunts around the world later, they’re still here doing what they do best.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 9pm and entry is £4.