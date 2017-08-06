Corrie star in thriller on Derbyshire stage

Brian Capron is best known for his role as Coronation Street serial killer Richard Hillman. In stage thriller Strictly Murder, he stars in a story about a couple living in idyllic Provence in 1939 far away from the rumblings of war. The show is set at a time where the Third Reich is emerging as a dangerous regime.

The couple’s peace is shattered by a stranger from the husband’s past. Secrets are unearthed from a buried and hidden life, which throws the wife’s world into turmoil. Brian stars alongside Corrinne Wicks in this production by Talking Scarlet which will be staged at Buxton Opera House from August 10 to 12. The show starts at 7.30pm and there is a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £16-£18. To book, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk