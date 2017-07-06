Dance show pays homage to revolutionary poet

Revolution is in the air at Buxton International Festival which will present an electrifying tribute to Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda. The work of the Chilean poet will be brought to life through flamenco dance and song in the show Los Nacimientos at the Pavilion Arts Centre on July 15 and 22. Los Nacimientos (The Births) takes its name from a poem by Neruda, whom it is thought was murdered on the orders of dictator General Pinochet in 1973 for his support of the ousted socialist President Allende. This new collaboration between composer Tom Randle and the dotdotdot dance company sets to music some of Neruda’s most sensual and evocative poetry and features the award-winning soprano Gillian Keith, pianist John Reid and spectacular flamenco-infused choreography.
