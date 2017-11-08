Daniel Sloss brings award-winning comedy to Derbyshire

Award-winning stand-up Daniel Sloss performs in Derby this month as part of his nationwide NOW tour. The Scottish comedian notched up a record seven appearances on American televisiom’s Conan, was the 2016 winner of ydney Comedy Festival’s Best of the Fest Award (International) and has performed a string of sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe events. At the age of 17 nine years ago, Daniel becme one of the youngest-ever finalists in the UK’s premiere comedy competition So You Think You’re Funny? as well as performing on a double-bill show at his first Edinburgh fringe, Life in 2D.

He was the youngest-ever stand-up to perform solo both at the prestigious Soho Theatre and in the West End.

You can catch Daniel at Derby Theatre on November 18. Tickets from £15. Contact www.derbytheatre.co.uk/daniel-sloss-now or call 01332 593939.