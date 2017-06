School choirs from across Derbyshire will perform a variety of songs in an evening full of entertainment.

Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre will host Derbyshire Schools Gotta Sing 2017 on June 15 at 7pm.

The concert has been arranged by Stafford Sports and Performance Academy.

For more details, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk