Dickens of a musical

A musical version of Charles Dickens’ tale Great Expectations will be performed in Chesterfield.

The story revolves around Pip, a poor young orphan whose life is changed by two incidents. He firstly meets a convict and then encounters a reclusive woman Miss Haversham and her beautiful, cruel daughter Estella.

When a mysterious benefactor gives Pip a fortune, his dream of becoming a gentleman and marrying Estella seems possible, but his troubles are only just beginning.....

Great Expectations: The Musical contains 14 songs penned by Teddy Hayes, author, producer and director of the show which tours to Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre on February 9.

Tickets £20. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk