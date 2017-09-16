Edge-of-the-seat thrills at circus show

Death-defying acts promise plenty of action when the circus comes to town.

The world’s most dangerous circus act, Team Brazil, features motorcyclists speeding around a metal cage at 60mph. Other performers will showcase Wild West whip-cracking and gun-toting skills and amaze the audience on the high-level Wheel of Death.

Planet Circus will be pitching its big top at Stand Road recreation ground, Chesterfield, from September 19 to 24.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketweb.co.uk/search/?keyword=planet+circus