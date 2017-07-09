Elvis meets Shakespeare in All Shook Up

Don’t step on these Derbyshire actors’ blue suede shoes….or they might just get All Shook Up! Clair Stokes, Mike Richardson, Katy Lewis, Rebecca Southwell and Caroline Hurt are taking to the stage alongside leading man Josh Holliday in Woodseats Musical Theatre Company’s production at the Montgomery Theatre from July 12 to 15.

All Shook Up takes the rock and roll hits of Elvis Presley and places them in a comedy romance based loosely on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

“Anybody who is scared that a musical version of Twelfth Night sounds a bit too highbrow for them shouldn’t worry,” says director Mary Newey.

“All Shook Up is fantastic fun with great songs and a delightful romantic comedy plot.”

For tickets call 0114 2644803 or 078554 23670 or email: tickets@woodseatsmtc.co.uk