Fancy a snack?

Sweet Chilli Halloumi Crunch Wrap
(Serves 3)
Ingredients
For the dressing:
3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
Juice of 1 lime
1tbsp olive oil
For the salad:
250g halloumi
1 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated
2 sticks of celery, sliced diagonally, keep any leaves to add to the salad
4 spring onions, sliced diagonally
6 radishes, quartered
3 wraps or flatbreads
Method
Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Cut the halloumi into nine slices and toss in half of the dressing. Cook on a barbecue, griddle or in a frying pan for five minutes, turning halfway through until crisp and browned on the outside.
While the halloumi is cooking put the leaves, celery, spring onion and radishes into a bowl, drizzle with the remaining dressing and mix it through. Divide the salad between the wraps, lay the halloumi slices on top of each and serve immediately.
Recipe courtesy of www.lovethecrunch.com